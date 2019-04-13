Natalya Reflects On Her Favorite WrestleMania 35 Moments, Wants Another Shot at Tag Titles

Natalya has posted her latest blog for the Calgary Sun looking back on WrestleMania 35, saying that she’d like another crack at the Women’s Tag Team Titles. You can see an excerpt from the column below. Natalya teamed with Beth Phoenix in the Fatal Four-Way match for the titles, which the IIconics won.

What an amazing, incredible WrestleMania week we had! So much has happened that it’s all been a whirlwind, but it’s been the best kind of excitement! I’m beyond grateful for every little thing. From the women of WWE making history as the main event in WrestleMania for the first time in 35 years to Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship and having his children celebrate with him in the ring after. It was surreal having my uncle Bret Hart walk me out on stage with my best friend Beth Phoenix in front of 82,265 people. One word, wow.

We also saw the return of old school “Doctor of Thugonomics” John Cena as he interrupted Elias’s musical performance. I missed ya, John. Welcome back! I was also on the edge of my seat watching Shane McMahon take on The Miz in a “Falls Count Anywhere” match that had them flying from the rafters. When Shane McMahon competes, you know he’s going to jump off something high!

When I rewind to the Women’s Tag Team Championship match I was in with Beth vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics, I am overwhelmed with emotion. Minutes before going out through the curtain in front of a sold-out MetLife Stadium, I was joined by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Bret was a part of my entrance with Beth Phoenix and gave Beth and I a pep talk. Beth and I walked out with Bret standing behind us, as the camera zoomed up on us and fireworks lit up the sky. We really wanted to re-enact the entrance that Bret Hart had during his WrestleMania X match against Owen Hart. After all, this year was the 25th anniversary of their iconic match that hailed from Madison Square Garden.

Speaking of “iconic,” new Women’s Tag Champions were crowned in our match when the IIconics (Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce) won our Fatal 4-Way match. I’m still maintaining that they cheated to win and Beth Phoenix and I want a rematch. Billie and Peyton, you know where to find us!