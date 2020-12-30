Natalya Renaming Her Spinning Lariat to Honor Brodie Lee

Natalya is redubbing hr spinning lariat in honor of Brodie Lee. The WWE star took to Twitter on Tuesday night to react to a post by Big E. remembering the late AEW and WWE star, in which E. noted Lee’s joking feuds backstage with the WWE women’s division.

After E. wrote, “Brodie’s comedic rivalries with the women always got me good. He borrowed Dana’s poses, claimed [Natalya] stole his spinning lariat and Michinoku Driver,” Natalya retweeted it and said: