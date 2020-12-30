wrestling / News
Natalya Renaming Her Spinning Lariat to Honor Brodie Lee
Natalya is redubbing hr spinning lariat in honor of Brodie Lee. The WWE star took to Twitter on Tuesday night to react to a post by Big E. remembering the late AEW and WWE star, in which E. noted Lee’s joking feuds backstage with the WWE women’s division.
After E. wrote, “Brodie’s comedic rivalries with the women always got me good. He borrowed Dana’s poses, claimed [Natalya] stole his spinning lariat and Michinoku Driver,” Natalya retweeted it and said:
“This made my day. I’m gonna rename the spinning lariat after Brodie…”
Natalya’s spinning lariat is known as the Nattie By Nature, at least up to this point.
This made my day. I’m gonna rename the spinning lariat after Brodie….🖤 https://t.co/hvlZ77dQkb
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on Changes to AEW Dynamite for Coming Weeks, Tony Khan Rewrote Entire Show for Wednesday
- Chris Jericho Responds to NBA Twitter Comments on His Physique With Selfie Photo
- Widow of Brodie Lee Shares Photo of Last Text Exchange With Her Husband
- Jim Ross On Infamous Shawn Michaels ‘Sunny Days’ Promo on Bret Hart, Bret & Shawn Getting Into Backstage Shoot Fight