Natalya Responds to Becky Lynch: ‘You Were a Spoon Fed NXT Darling’
– Earlier this week on her Twitter account, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch called out her upcoming challenger, Natalya, and said that Natalya was a “snake.” Lynch’s tweet was accompanied by a video showing times where Nataly attacked her from behind. Natalya later responded with a rebuttal of her own, which you can see below.
She wrote, “Becky, I gave you a lesson. How things work in WWE. You were a spoon fed NXT darling. You should thank me for smartening you up. In fact, there probably isn’t “The Man” without this beating. So, you are welcome. Get ready to pay me back with the Raw Women’s title. #SummerSlam”
Natalya will get her shot at Becky Lynch at Summerslam. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Becky, I gave you a lesson. How things work in WWE. You were a spoon fed NXT darling. You should thank me for smartening you up. In fact, there probably isn’t “The Man” without this beating. So, you are welcome. Get ready to pay me back with the Raw Women’s title. #SummerSlam https://t.co/Mhq3w7bpWF
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 26, 2019
