WWE News: Natalya Responds To Insulting Fan, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Kurt Angle At Iowa Wolves Game

February 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya responded to a fan who said she only got a RAW women’s title match at Summerslam because of her last name and the fact it was in Canada.

She wrote: “The last name Hart didn’t help me a whole lot getting hired—I can assure you ?? AND Everything else—2pawz had to pull some serious strings to get for me!

– WWE has released a video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– Kurt Angle attended a Iowa Wolves basketball game tonight to announce the starting lineup.

