wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Responds To Insulting Fan, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Kurt Angle At Iowa Wolves Game
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya responded to a fan who said she only got a RAW women’s title match at Summerslam because of her last name and the fact it was in Canada.
She wrote: “The last name Hart didn’t help me a whole lot getting hired—I can assure you ?? AND Everything else—2pawz had to pull some serious strings to get for me!”
The last name Hart didn’t help me a whole lot getting hired—I can assure you 😂 AND Everything else—2pawz had to pull some serious strings to get for me! 🙀🙀🙀 https://t.co/5fDYiN09TX
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 1, 2020
– WWE has released a video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:
– Kurt Angle attended a Iowa Wolves basketball game tonight to announce the starting lineup.
The Olympic Hero has arrived 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Jz7Glro2Op
— Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) February 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds
- The Revival’s Scott Dawson Responds to Fans Commenting on Alleged Request for WWE Release
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops