Natalya Retains Women’s Title Over Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya WWE Hell in a Cell

Natalya retained her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell after Charlotte won by disqualification. You can see pics and video from the match below. Natalya holds onto the belt she won from Noami at SummerSlam in August.

You can see our live coverage here.

