Natalya Retains Women’s Title Over Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Natalya retained her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell after Charlotte won by disqualification. You can see pics and video from the match below. Natalya holds onto the belt she won from Noami at SummerSlam in August.
You can see our live coverage here.
Neither @MsCharlotteWWE nor @NatbyNature is holding ANYTHING back tonight! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/i2Pk6BnoMz
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
No leg injury can keep @MsCharlotteWWE from #StylinAndProfilin à la @RicFlairNatrBoy! #HIAC #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/DCQPaCFgH2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2017
When @NatbyNature takes control, she does it in style. #HIAC #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/hlbQXvKVv4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 9, 2017
Two legacies meet as the HART of @NatByNature collides with the FLAIR of @MsCharlotteWWE! #WomensTitle #HIAC pic.twitter.com/a3sgBbr0js
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
Caution thrown to the wind by #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE! #HIAC #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/t1PPtsGyJD
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
For @NatbyNature it's not about HOW you retain your championship… it's about NOT LOSING your championship! #WomensTitle #HIAC pic.twitter.com/yOByZBxID9
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017