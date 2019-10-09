wrestling / News
Natalya Reveals Her All-Time Favorite Rivalry, Dream Opponent in Q&A
– Natalya did a Q&A on her Twitter account on Wednesday and revealed her favorite feud, her dream opponent right now and more. Answering questions from fans, Natalya noted that Nikki Bella was her favorite rivalry and that while she has plenty of dream matches, right now it would be with one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in Asuka.
As you can see below, Nattie also says Rey Mysterio is her favorite all-time wrestler, saying, “He’s so fun to watch.” And she praised Tamina, saying she’s a “legit badass” who she would like to see her on Total Divas.
Natalya most recently seemingly concluded her feud with Lacey Evans, beating her in a Last Woman Standing match on Raw.
My favorite rivalry was with Nikki @BellaTwins … she brought out a different side of me that I didn’t know I had. She helped me grow more than I can say. #TotalDivas https://t.co/t1biWMamVn
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 9, 2019
Dream opponent? Hmmmmmmm I’ve got a few. Right now??? @WWEAsuka #totaldivas https://t.co/KL3ck6pBsI
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 9, 2019
Damn.. that’s tough… maybe @reymysterio. He’s so fun to watch. #TotalDivas https://t.co/s0vx1DUlnU
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 9, 2019
I think @TaminaSnuka would be amazing on the show… she’s a loving mom and a legit bad ass. You’d never want to mess with Tamina. Tough AF. #TotalDivas https://t.co/LzM8f0U7tV
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 9, 2019
