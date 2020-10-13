wrestling / News

Natalya Reveals Lacey Evans Knocked Out One of Her Teeth During Raw

October 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya Lacey Evans Raw 9-30-19

– Poor Natalya. It appears she lost a tooth during last night’s episode of Raw. Based on a tweet Natalya shared after the USA Network broadcast, Lacey Evans accidentally knocked one of her teeth out during the women’s battle royal. You can view the tweet and photo Natalya shared below.

Nataly tweeted, “Such a whirlwind of emotions tonight on #WWERaw ~ One thing I know for sure, @LaceyEvansWWE strikes are NO joke!! She’s a bad ass…knocked my tooth out…but I still eliminated her in the match! So there’s that! #BOAT”

Ultimately, Lana was the winner for the main event battle royal. As a result, she will challenge Asuka for the Raw women’s title next week.

