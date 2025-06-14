– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Natalya shared her admiration for The Wise Man, Paul Heyman, and what she’s learned from him for her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on what she learned from Paul Heyman: “You have to be your biggest advocate, and I learn a lot of this [from Heyman]. Paul Heyman is a great example of that. You got to be as creative as you are athletic in the ring. Then as athletic as you are in the ring, you have to be thinking constantly about what your next step is, what your next move is. What is it that makes people want to pay money, part with their money, to watch you? Listen, I might not be a Paul Heyman girl on TV, but a lot of our work gets done backstage … I try to pick his brain as much as I can because I think he’s very good at what he does.”

On Heyman offering advice: “Also he doesn’t give a s*** whether you’re at the top of the card or the bottom. If you go to Paul Heyman for advice, he will sit down, he will take the time, he will be honest and he’ll give it to you. That to me, it’s priceless.”