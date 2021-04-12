wrestling / News
Natalya Reveals Lip Wound From Wrestlemania
In a post on Twitter, Natalya revealed that she got a hole in her lip during her match at Wrestlemania last night, noting that ‘wrestling is real.’ The WWE Universe fan account had asked if Shayna Baszler knocked her tooth out after kneeing her in the face, but Natalya noted that only her lip suffered damage.
She wrote: “Teeth are good. A hole through my lip. Wrestling is real. And I’m #Unbreakable. #WrestleMania”
Teeth are good. A hole through my lip. Wrestling is real. And I’m #Unbreakable. #WrestleMania https://t.co/YG7UPVQY60 pic.twitter.com/CLBzoykmYy
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2021
