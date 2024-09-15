Natalya Reveals Her Nerves Before Her WWE Raw In-Ring Return

– During a recent interview with Growing Up Von Erich, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed discussed getting nervous before making her WWE in-ring return last week on Monday Night Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on getting nervous before her match on Raw: “Even last [week] before I went out through the curtain, I just had this little moment in my head where I was like ‘I’m nervous. I’m so nervous.’ People get surprised like ‘You still get nervous about doing this?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, because I care so much.'”

On how she calmed down before the match: “I think especially as a woman in the industry, it’s easy to put so much pressure on yourself, but I was also like ‘Nattie, you have to remember what brought you to the dance.’ And I try to surround myself with a really good group of people that lift me up.”

Natalya teamed with Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega on Raw. They picked up a win over The Fusion Collective in a six-woman tag team bout.