Natalya Reveals Which RAW Star Brings Out The Best In Her Opponents

In an interview with The Sun, Natalya spoke about which member of the RAW women’s roster brings out the best in her opponents. Here are highlights:

On being impressed with Sasha Banks: “I like it when people say that about me – we all want to be in great matches. It’s a great aspiration to have. You want to be that girl or guy who can have that great match with anyone. I’ve been working with Sasha Banks a lot on Raw and I see that in her too. I was so impressed with her in that Fatal 4-Way. Whether it’s Sasha against Charlotte, Sasha against Bayley… it’s just every girl I see in there with Sasha. She brings out the best in her opponents.”

On when she realized Triple H believed in her :”I never knew how much Triple H believed in me until that moment. He knew I was the right person to elevate Charlotte and give her this moment. I think Triple H saw similarities in me and Charlotte. We both come from wrestling backgrounds. Charlotte had those same shoes to fill and family expectations. We didn’t even have a time limit. Triple said, ‘Just go in there and tear the house down.’ It was my first time in my WWE career that I was just allowed to be me – to go in there and just do my thing and have complete control. It was such a special moment for me. That match sparked this surge of more incredible women’s matches in NXT. Then the girls on the main roster wanted those matches too. It was this crazy collaboration of the universe coming together – the fans, WWE management, and the girls all being on board and saying, ‘We need this.'”