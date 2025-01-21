– During a recent chat with Toronto Sun’s No Holds Barred, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed Penta debuting in WWE against Chad Gable. Natalya shared some backstage details surrounding the match and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on her husband TJ Wilson’s (aka Tyson kidd) reaction to Penta vs. Chad Gable: “TJ, my husband, who’s also as you guys know a producer in WWE — TJ, we came home, we watched it again, we watched Gable vs. Penta again and TJ said to me, ‘I think Gable is the best wrestler in the entire world.’ TJ is very much, I feel like he’s kind of a savant when it comes to wrestling, he’s studied it since he was a child, he’s really just like a connoisseur. He’s like, ‘Gable is phenomenal.’”

Her thoughts on Penta’s charisma in the ring: “Of course, Penta I think shocked everybody with — he’s not just an amazing luchador, he has so much personality. He’s just oozing charisma and he’s wearing a mask, but you can feel his energy.”

Penta picked up another win last night on WWE Raw, beating Pete Dunne.