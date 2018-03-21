wrestling / News
Various News: Natalya and the Riott Squad In Women’s Battle Royal, Man In Chicken Suit At Smackdown Tapings, Chris Candido Has A Birthday Today
– Both Natalya and the Riott Squad have declared themselves for the Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal, joining Sasha Banks, Naomi and Becky Lynch.
– Today would have been the 46th birthday of Chris Candido.
– The dark match main event of Smackdown last night featured Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode defeating Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. During the match, a man in a chicken suit wandered out to ringside.
@WrestleTalk_TV a wild chicken apears on a #SDLIVE dark match pic.twitter.com/HIwpMe1WsU
— Jeremy DeLeon (@JDKing0711) March 21, 2018
Tonight's dark match involved a chicken @SeanRossSapp @SLNB777 #wwe #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/nETdPtvylf
— Bryan Coonrod (@djbryanc) March 21, 2018
During a dark match after #SmackdownLive , a chicken hopped by and the wrestlers get into it. pic.twitter.com/x6hQwAGc6A
— MatSplat (@MatSplat02) March 21, 2018
Dark match #WWEDallas @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/yEeVT7xrxv
— Monica (@MiKa1325) March 21, 2018
So for some reason the dark match after 205 live tonight ended with nakamura and roode doing the chicken dance with some random chicken. Still fun show tho. #sdlive #yesyesyes #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/sRkTGExMDp
— Jordan Gee (@JordanGee23) March 21, 2018