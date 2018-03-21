Various News: Natalya and the Riott Squad In Women’s Battle Royal, Man In Chicken Suit At Smackdown Tapings, Chris Candido Has A Birthday Today

– Both Natalya and the Riott Squad have declared themselves for the Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal, joining Sasha Banks, Naomi and Becky Lynch.

– Today would have been the 46th birthday of Chris Candido.

– The dark match main event of Smackdown last night featured Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode defeating Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. During the match, a man in a chicken suit wandered out to ringside.

During a dark match after #SmackdownLive , a chicken hopped by and the wrestlers get into it. pic.twitter.com/x6hQwAGc6A — MatSplat (@MatSplat02) March 21, 2018