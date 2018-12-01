Natalya Discusses What It Was Like Backstage When Roman Reigns Announced He Has Leukemia, Remembers Tension Being in the Air the Whole Day Before Roman’s Announcement

Planeta Wrestling recently spoke to WWE Superstar Natalya, who discussed being backstage when Roman Reigns announced that he has leukemia during Raw. Below are some highlights (Transcript via RingsideNews).

Natalya on how nobody backstage knew about the news Roman Reigns was about to reveal: “That was really hard for all of us to be a part of that, and obviously way harder for Roman. Nobody knew as far as I knew that news was going to be delivered, Roman’s very private. We were kind of just told earlier in the day that there was something going on in the first hour of the show that we wouldn’t want to miss and everybody’s talking about it.”

Natalya on the feeling she had when Roman Reigns was walking to the ring: “I remember that building being freezing cold and there was just this tension in the air all day long. When Roman walked to the ring I thought it was really weird he wasn’t wearing his wrestling costume, he was just wearing a shirt. I thought, ‘He has to say something serious.’ When he announced that he had leukemia and he had it for 11 years and it was back, everyone was just in shock. Some were in disbelief, some were crying, some people were just standing there frozen. Because Roman is our locker room leader, Roman is our Superman, Roman is the guy that all of us look up to backstage. He is like a general for us.”