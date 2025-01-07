Natalya Says We’re in the Greatest Era of WWE

– Speaking to Denise Salcedo at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut, veteran WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about the new era of WWE on Netflix. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on her 18 year anniversary in WWE: “I’m so grateful that I’ve seen so many different eras in WWE. In 2008 I debuted. I was signed in 2007. I’ve worked and seen so many different women come and come and go, and I’ve worked with over 65 different women. I love what I do, and so when you love what you do, you never really feel like you’re at work. Time has just flown. On my 18th anniversary of my contract signing, Nick Khan, he’s, of course, in charge at WWE, sent me the nicest text. He was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you. Thank you for all you do.'”

On being in the greatest era of WWE: “It reminded me of this new era of gratitude, of appreciation, of my boss, who probably has 1,000,001 things going on in the world, saying, ‘Hey, thank you. You’re doing awesome. We appreciate you. Keep up the great work.’ It just reminded me that we’re in, truly, the greatest era in WWE. This Netflix era is transcending. It’s a huge time for the industry, and I’m so happy that I’ve been able to stick around for all of it and to feel appreciated is one of the best feelings in the world. So I just feel so happy, more than anything, and so grateful.”