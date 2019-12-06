Natalya Says Jason Mamoa Wants Her to Co-Star in The Wrestler 2

– Natalya revealed in a new Total Divas bonus clip that Jason Mamoa would like her to co-star with him in The Wrestler 2. In the clip, which you can see below, Natalya reveals to the cast that she and Bret Hart may appear in the film.

“Yesterday Bret got a call from this guy about being in a new movie that they’re making called The Wrestler 2. And I didn’t know until I Googled him, but that [he’s] actor Jason Mamoa,” she said. “Bret said to me, he’s like, ‘I gave Jason your number. So this morning, I talked to Jason. He wants me to star in the movie with him. He wants me to be his ex-lover.”

She continued, “Once I found out who Jason Momoa is, I’m like, ‘This is pretty cool.’ He is a really big star. He’s an actor who has been on Game of Thrones, he was in that movie Aquaman. So, the fact that he is now interested in having me in the movie is huge. And he says that in the movie I need to have a match. And he’s like, ‘Is there anybody you think would be great to wrestle with?'”

It’s worth noting that this news hasn’t been reported anywhere, and the Total Divas episode taped a while ago. There’s no word on the status of the film, which would presumably be a sequel to the 2008 drama that garnered Micky Rourke an Oscar nomination for his role as independent wrestler Randy “The Ram” Robinson.