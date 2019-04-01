Natalya Says Jim Neidhart ‘Really Wanted’ To Be In WWE Hall of Fame

Natalya has updated her weekly blog for the Calgary Sun and wrote about how her father, Jim ‘the Anvil’ Neidhart, ‘really wanted’ to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He will be inducted posthumously this Saturday as part of the Hart Foundation. Here are highlights:

On her father getting inducted: “Bret and I talked about how we both wished that my dad could be here to accept this Hall of Fame induction but we know he would have been so thrilled at this honour. My dad excelled at so many sports in his life. Everything from professional football to being a world-class shot putter, but nothing meant as much to my dad as what he accomplished in the ring as a WWE Superstar. My dad really wanted to be in the Hall Of Fame and it was something we talked about a lot. I kept telling him not to worry and that it was all about timing and it would eventually happen. It was my promise to my dad to see his career honored as I wanted to help keep his legacy alive.”

On bringing him to Wrestlemania last year: “Last year, I brought my dad to WrestleMania 34. I had this feeling that he needed to come as I wanted him to be around his old friends, family and our WWE Universe, and to have everyone make a fuss over him like I knew they would. And they did indeed. My dad felt like the belle of the ball! Shane McMahon made a mad dash to my dad to hug him and tell him what he meant to him. He also ran into “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, JBL, Fit Finlay, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Alundra Blayze, Gene Okerlund, John Cena, Ric Flair and so many others who he greatly respected and shared moments in and out of the ring with. My dad knew the WWE family was his family and he was right where he belonged: home.”

On being inspired by her dad: “I remember there was one instance in particular before Monday Night Raw. It was the afternoon before a show last December, and I was in a tag match with Ronda Rousey as my partner against Sasha Banks and Bayley. We were main eventing Raw. Scott Dawson had sent me a link to one of his favorite tag matches from 1989: The Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers at Madison Square Garden. I remember watching that match and looking for ideas for the big tag match I’d be a part of later on that evening. Not only was I inspired, but I was totally mesmerized. My dad and Bret were such an explosive combination of agility and strength. Together, they were a well-oiled machine. I said out loud: “My dad was so good and I want to wrestle just like them tonight!” My dad and Bret had what I admired so much: grit, passion, and determination.”