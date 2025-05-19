Natalya Says Kenzie Paige Got The Nattie Rub

WWE veteran Natalya recently made her debut for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) at the NWA Crockett Cup. She challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA Worlds Women’s Championship. While Natalya didn’t win the title, she feels she made a big impact on Paige.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Fightful), Natalya stated that she brought out a special quality in Kenzie Paige. She compared it to what she did for Charlotte Flair earlier in her career.

“I did for Kenzie what I’ve done for many in the industry… Look at Charlotte Flair. Charlotte wasn’t able to be Charlotte until I brought out a different side of her,” Natalya said. “I gave Charlotte the Nattie Rub… When I had that match with her at TakeOver in 2014, I brought out a different side of her, a side of her that she didn’t know existed. I did the same thing for Kenzie.”

Natalya added, “Kenzie is in her early 20s and she got to understand about who the fuck I am… When you train at the Dungeon, you learn how to fight for your life… I love the taste of blood in my mouth. I love bruises under my clothes. I fucking live for this… When she worked with me, we had a great match, I can safely say it was the match of the night… She got to understand the Nattie Rub. She’s going to spend the rest of her career chasing the dragon to have a match like that.”