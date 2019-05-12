Natalya Says Naomi Should Get Another Title Run

– Natalya is a huge fan of Naomi and wants to see her get another lengthy WWE title run. Natalya spoke with ESPN 1530’s No Holds Barred show (per Fightful) and said she thinks Naomi is underrated and deserves another push.

“One of the most underrated performers that we have, somebody’s that is so talented that I just… I would love to see her get a really great shot, and have an incredible title run is Naomi,” Natalya said. “I watch her, and she’s just so gifted. She can do things that no other girls can do. Last year she did a springboard off the ropes onto a ladder like it was nothing. Even when she had the title, and I beat her at SummerSlam in 2017 for title… prior to me beating her, she didn’t have a really memorable title run. Not that wrestling Lana is bad by any means, but I only remember her wrestling Lana. She had like a serious of matches with Lana, and then she and I wrestled at Summerslam.”

The full interview is below: