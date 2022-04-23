wrestling / News
Natalya Says She Attacked Cora Jade In Self Defense, Claims NXT Wrestlers Want to Take Her Job
In an interview with WWE following last night’s Smackdown, Natalya spoke about attacking Cora Jade on a recent episode of NXT 2.0. She claimed the attack was in “self-defense” because the wrestlers in NXT want to take her job. Here are highlights:
On her work ethic: “Megan, let me just stop you for one second and let you know that it is what the best of all time does. I work Mondays, I work Tuesdays, I work Fridays, I work weekends. I train in my own ring on Wednesday nights. Megan, I can do it all. There’s a reason why I have the most matches of any woman in WWE history, there’s a reason I have the most wins of every woman in WWE history. There’s a reason why I have the most pay-per-view matches the most WrestleMania matches, I mean, even the Guinness Book of World Records can’t keep up with all of my records, Megan.”
On going to NXT: “It’s all these whiny girls at NXT crying, saying, ‘You know, Natalya inspired me to do this and Natalya inspired me to do that.’ That’s why I say, I never attacked Cora Jade. That was self-defense because all of these women that are fans one day, they’re competitors the next day, looking to take my job. So Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays – I don’t get ready, Megan, I stay ready.”