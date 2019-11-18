Natalya Says She Loves Wrestling Asuka, Ranks Her in the Top 3 Women Wrestlers In the World

– On Sam Roberts’ latest NotSam Wrestling podcast, Natalya weighed in on the Raw women’s division and singled out Asuka as one of her favorite opponents. The two are set to face off in a singles match on tonight’s Raw, and Natalya talked about how she considers Asuka one of the top few women’s wrestlers in the world, as well as her appreciation for Asuka’s ability to work stiff in the ring.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On Asuka: “We have such a great group of women on Raw right now. From Charlotte Flair to Becky [Lynch], to the Kabuki Warriors. I love, love, love wrestling Asuka. Asuka, I think is — and I’m just going to go on the record saying this. I think she is maybe the best women’s wrestler, one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. Top three, top one-two-three.”

On Asuka working stiff: “Well, last week when we wrestled in that tag match — or gosh, it was the week before. It was Lacey and I against the Kabuki Warriors. We wrestled in a tag match, and Asuka was hitting me real hard. And I loved it. And I was like, I got up and slapped her across the face and was like, ‘This is how I play too.'”

