Natalya Says She’s Grateful For Her Time In NXT

Natalya recently wrote a blog for The Calgary Sun in which she spoke about how grateful she was for her time in NXT, saying it gave her a ‘fighting chance’ in her career.

She wrote: “‘Grateful’ is the one word I would use to describe my feelings for NXT. I’m grateful in so many ways because, without NXT, I may never have gotten the opportunity I needed to show the world what I was capable of in the ring. NXT gave me a fighting chance, long before there was ever a Women’s Evolution. I still get excited at the thought of giving back to so many talented NXT female Superstars like Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai, for all that this brand has given to me. I look back on defining moments at NXT where I’ve walked down to the ring with my Uncle, Bret Hart. I think back to when I stood by my husband TJ Wilson’s side as he fought some of his greatest battles in an NXT ring. I cherish the moments where I helped recognize the dream of a woman named Charlotte Flair, who like me, needed a chance to show the world what she could do in 2014.“