Natalya Says She’s In Path of Hurricane Ian, Hasn’t Been Asked to Evacuate

Natalya gave fans an update on herself and TJ Wilson as Hurricane Ian continues to approach Florida. The weather event is expected to make landfall on Saturday and is expected to become a Category 4 storm by that time. Natalya posted to her Twitter account to note that she and Wilson are in the direct path of Ian as of now but have not yet been asked to evacuate and are taking precautions.

Natalya wrote:

“We are currently in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but we are in a safe enough spot not near the water, and have been preparing for the storm as much as we possibly can. We haven’t been asked to evacuate but we’re taking the storm very seriously. Hoping everyone stays safe”

On behalf of 411, our thoughts and best wishes to those in potential path of the hurricane.