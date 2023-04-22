Natalya Says The Hart Family Has Moved On From Survivor Series 1997

In an interview with Fightful, Natalya said that the Hart Family has moved on from WWF Survivor Series 1997, where the infamous Montreal Screwjob happened.

She said: “Canada is so special to me and so special to my family. But I also want to be proud to celebrate this time in my life in Canada. Montreal is also so important to the Harts, the arena where we are is where the Montreal Screwjob happened. So while that was a really challenging time for my entire family, especially for Bret Hart, it’s also something we’ve all moved past. Many documentaries later, we’ve all moved past it.“