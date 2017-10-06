Natalya Says Tyson Kidd Loves His New Role In WWE

In an interview with TVInsider, Natalya spoke about her issues with Lana and Tyson Kidd’s new role in the WWE. Kidd was forced to retire after a neck injury during a freak accident involving Samoa Joe’s muscle buster in 2015. Here are highlights:

On having issues with Lana during WWE’s China tour, which will be shown on Total Divas: “I was ready to bodyslam her in China. She was asking way too many questions.”

On Tyson Kidd’s new role in WWE and his return to Total Divas: “Tyson came back to the show and jumped into a new role in WWE that he loves. So, we are both in happy places. But the first time I met Brie and Bryan’s Birdie I was telling my husband, ‘So much has changed for us. Birdie almost makes me want to have a baby.’ Granted, I’m not in that place in my life yet, but Birdie is like no other baby I ever met. She is the best of Bryan and Brie. She is just so good-natured. I’ve never seen her cry. She could give any girl baby fever.”

On setting a women’s record in WWE with Hell in a Cell: “Come Hell in a Cell, I would have had the most pay-per-view matches out of anyone in WWE history. I will surpass Trish Stratus’ record. To know how hard I worked, and to get this opportunity, it’s so great because 100 or so episodes later you see me achieve my dream. It’s a great message for men and women alike that if you believe in yourself and don’t give up, no matter how many times you want to throw in the towel, you can reach your dreams. Everything you ever wanted to happen can. You just have to keep going.”