Natalya Secures Title Shot on Today’s WWE Speed
– During today’s edition of WWE Speed, Natalya beat Michin in the finals of the No. 1 Contender’s tournament to earn a shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae. Natalya will now go on to face Candice LeRae for the title next week.
Speaking on today’s victory, Natalya later commented, “I’m not going to say it anymore. It’s my time!”
.@NatbyNature and Michin face off TODAY! Find out who advances to the #WWESpeed Championship. 👀
12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/MZfc9FiDwr
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and Michin go head-to-head in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will advance to the #WWESpeed Championship Match and face @CandiceLeRae next week? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nh9eeAjTxM
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025
.@NatbyNature is not gonna say it again… IT'S HER TIME! 🗣️🔥 #WWESpeed pic.twitter.com/ZbON1QvHwd
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025
