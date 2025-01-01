wrestling / News

Natalya Secures Title Shot on Today’s WWE Speed

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During today’s edition of WWE Speed, Natalya beat Michin in the finals of the No. 1 Contender’s tournament to earn a shot at WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae. Natalya will now go on to face Candice LeRae for the title next week.

Speaking on today’s victory, Natalya later commented, “I’m not going to say it anymore. It’s my time!”

