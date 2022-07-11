wrestling / News
Natalya Seemingly No-Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event
July 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held a live event over the weekend in Sacramento, where Liv Morgan defended the Smackdown Women’s title against Natalya and Ronda Rousey. The finish saw Morgan hitting her finish, ObLIVion, on Natalya to get the win. However, immediately after the pin, Natalya popped up, said some words to Morgan and walked off.
LMAO?????? pic.twitter.com/aPhNIHB0Dh
— DEE (@TheDEEsciple) July 11, 2022
She has yet to comment on the incident.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Weighs In On Vince McMahon Allegations, Whether He Was Surprised By Them
- Kenny Omega Expresses Dissatisfaction With How American Fans React to International Talents, Notes How Hard Japanese Wrestlers Work
- Marko Stunt On His AEW Contract Not Being Renewed, Experiences Working With Tony Khan
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion