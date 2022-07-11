wrestling / News

Natalya Seemingly No-Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Natalya WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

WWE held a live event over the weekend in Sacramento, where Liv Morgan defended the Smackdown Women’s title against Natalya and Ronda Rousey. The finish saw Morgan hitting her finish, ObLIVion, on Natalya to get the win. However, immediately after the pin, Natalya popped up, said some words to Morgan and walked off.

She has yet to comment on the incident.

