Natalya Set To Appear At Reality Of Wrestling Next Weekend
Natalya will be in action at Reality Of Wrestling’s show next weekend. The WWE star posted a video to Twitter on Friday announcing that she will be competing at the company’s Glory 4 event on June 28th in Texas City, Texas.
You can see the announcement video below. Booker T’s promotion has hosted a number of NXT taping, especially in recent weeks with Thea Hail, Hank & Tank and more appearing for the company.
Meanwhile, Natalya has worked for a few non-WWE companies in 2025, notably NWA at the Crockett Cup and GCW at their most recent Bloodsport event.
Booker, by all means walk your chosen one to the ring when NATTIE gets to Texas. As long as you’re prepared to carry her back out again. @TheOfficialROW | JUNE 28 https://t.co/bUtqYkHheq pic.twitter.com/9YAlIc4tRF
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 20, 2025
