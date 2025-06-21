wrestling / News

Natalya Set To Appear At Reality Of Wrestling Next Weekend

June 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya will be in action at Reality Of Wrestling’s show next weekend. The WWE star posted a video to Twitter on Friday announcing that she will be competing at the company’s Glory 4 event on June 28th in Texas City, Texas.

You can see the announcement video below. Booker T’s promotion has hosted a number of NXT taping, especially in recent weeks with Thea Hail, Hank & Tank and more appearing for the company.

Meanwhile, Natalya has worked for a few non-WWE companies in 2025, notably NWA at the Crockett Cup and GCW at their most recent Bloodsport event.

