Natalya Shares Footage of Tyson Kidd Training in the Ring Again (Video)
– WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared a video on social media that’s making the rounds showing her husband, former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd, working out and training in the ring. Kidd’s in-ring career previously ended after he suffered a neck and spinal injury back in 2015. He later became a producer for WWE in 2017.
You can view the footage of Kidd’s in-ring training below, along with a photo Natalya shared of them after their workout. She wrote in the caption, “Just Chilling.” Kidd appears to be in excellent shape in the footage. He recently celebrated his 40th birthday last month.
Earlier this year, Tyson Kidd mentioned he was “at peace” with the fact that he wouldn’t be able to return to the ring. Also, in a separate interview, he mentioned that he tried to get cleared for a Royal Rumble match spot, but it did not pan out.
TYSON KIDD HASN'T WRESTLED IN 5 YEARS BUT HE'S FINALLY BACK TO TRAINING IN THE RING AND IS IN INCREDIBLE SHAPE!! pic.twitter.com/BlDjJd7Rpi
— Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 6, 2020
