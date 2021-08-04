Natalya Shares Progress Update Following Ankle Surgery, Hopes to Return Soon

– On today’s edition of Table Talk, WWE Superstar Natalya shared an update on her ankle injury following her surgery and when she plans on returning to the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on her ankle surgery: I had ankle surgery five days ago. I’m two days away from running on a treadmill. I’m very excited about that. I’m trying to be careful. I have screws and stuff drilled into my bones. There was no broken bone, but it needed surgery. For some weird reason, I didn’t feel any pain, and I think it’s because we had fans.”

On whens he hopes to return: “Hopefully soon. The surgery was Friday. I was walking with no crutches three days later. I probably have another week before I get my stitches out. I have to let my bone heal. Probably under a month. We’ll see, I still have to get doctor’s clearance.”

Natalya suffered an ankle injury last week on Raw during her tag team match with Tamina against Doudrop and Eva Marie.