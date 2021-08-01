Natalya Shares X-Ray Photo of Her Ankle Ahead of Raw

– As previously reported, Natalya’s injury with her ankle from last Monday’s Raw was not as bad as initially feared, and she’s only expected to miss a few weeks of action. WWE Superstar and women’s tag team champion Natalya shared an x-ray photo of her ankle today via her Twitter account, which you can see below. She wrote in the caption, “IRON heart, GOLD belt, STEEL bones.”

On Friday, Natalya noted she was getting surgery done, writing, “All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me.”

Additionally, tomorrow’s edition of Raw will feature an update on the status of the women’s tag team titles after Natalya hurt her ankle last week.