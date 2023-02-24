wrestling / News
Natalya & Shayna Baszler Tease Smackdown Match In Twitter Back & Forth
Natalya and Shayna Baszler got into it on Twitter today over comments the former made about her post-Elimination Chamber status. Natalya took to her Twitter account on Thursday to note that she was feeling banged up after the match, writing:
“Feeling a little beat up this week after Elimination Chamber, but I would go through a million times more to get to #Smackdown and to do what I love. #Unbreakable”
Baszler, who allied with Rousey and attacked Nattie earlier this month on Smackdown, retweeted the post and wrote:
“Awww….is Ms. “Unbreakable” on the injured list AGAIN?!? Bummer, I guess this means I can’t challenge you to a match tomorrow & beat you up on television.”
That prompted Natalya to fire back, saying she would be at the show:
“Ask Ronda to read my tweet to you, Shayna. I’ll be at Smackdown. What I can and can’t do once I get there is up to the medical team.”
WWE has not yet announced a match for either of the two for Friday’s show.
