Natalya on How Summerslam Is Very Special to Her, Securing a Title Shot Against Becky Lynch

– WWE Superstar Natalya in her most recent column for The Calgary Sun shared her thoughts on earning a title shot against Becky Lynch at Summerslam 2019. Below is an excerpt from the column by Natalya:

When I put Alexa Bliss in the Sharpshooter and she tapped out, I secured what I’ve been fighting so hard for in our WWE Women’s Division, a chance to put the Women’s Championship back around my waist.

SummerSlam is really special to me. I look back and think about some of my favorite moments in WWE, and they were at SummerSlam. I remember the match my uncles Bret Hart and the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith had in 1992 at Wembley Stadium in England in front of 82,000 people. To this day, the WWE Universe and our WWE Superstars still speak of that match as one of the greatest matches of all time. To have a whole stadium of people on their feet with epic storytelling and athleticism is something every single Superstar in WWE dreams of doing.

Another epic SummerSlam moment was when The Rock faced Brock Lesnar in 2002. It was the first time Brock Lesnar won the WWE title and the rest is history. Or when Shawn Michaels returned in 2002 to face Triple H. Shawn had been gone for four-and-a-half years from a back injury, and when he finally returned to face his best friend Triple H, it was incredibly exciting. They had an epic street fight and Shawn was victorious in the match. Everyone was so happy to see HBK back in action.