Natalya Writes ‘Every Step Matters’ After Super ShowDown

– As previously reported, both Natalya and Alexa Bliss flew with the WWE crew to Saudi Arabia this week for the Super ShowDown event. They went there with the hope of possibly getting the approval to be the first women’s wrestling match in the country at the event. However, government officials would reportedly not sign off on the match. Natalya later shared some tweets and messages from Saudi Arabia after the event that seemingly acknowledged the rumors. You can check out her tweets below.

The former women’s champion first wrote, “Every step matters.” Later on, she posted another tweet that read, “Here’s to a multitude of tomorrows.”

Natalya, Bliss, and other WWE Superstars did visit a local children’s hospital while they were there. You can check out some photos of their visit that Natalya and the Saudi Gazette posted online below.

Here’s to a multitude of tomorrows. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9qFxhnYh1n — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 8, 2019

Such a special visit today in Jeddah with some pretty amazing kids and their families. This little girl Jude, lit up my whole day! 💚 @WWE pic.twitter.com/qPZt6WDoWE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 7, 2019