Natalya Takes Another Shot At Ronda Rousey After Last Night’s Smackdown

Natalya and Ronda Rousey have been feuding for a few weeks now, taking pointed shots at each other on social media. During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey defeated Natalya within a couple of minutes, seemingly ending it. But it may not be over, if you take the latest shot from Nattie’s Twitter.

She wrote: “Was it something I said Ronda, you monotone, conspiracy theorist, pillow fists, bitch?”