Natalya Takes Another Shot At Ronda Rousey After Last Night’s Smackdown
July 9, 2022
Natalya and Ronda Rousey have been feuding for a few weeks now, taking pointed shots at each other on social media. During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey defeated Natalya within a couple of minutes, seemingly ending it. But it may not be over, if you take the latest shot from Nattie’s Twitter.
She wrote: “Was it something I said Ronda, you monotone, conspiracy theorist, pillow fists, bitch?”
Was it something I said Ronda, you monotone, conspiracy theorist, pillow fists, bitch? https://t.co/8yNpj5OTOc pic.twitter.com/eL6oQ3eM98
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 9, 2022
