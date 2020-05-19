wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Teaches a Body Slam Using Lana, Total Bellas Preview Clip Features Nikki

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Natalya released a new video where she teaches a body slam. You can check out that video below. Lana also appears in the video.

– The E! Network released a Total Bellas preview clip where Nikki Bella inquires about having a baby past the age of 35.

