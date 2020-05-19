wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Teaches a Body Slam Using Lana, Total Bellas Preview Clip Features Nikki
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Natalya released a new video where she teaches a body slam. You can check out that video below. Lana also appears in the video.
– The E! Network released a Total Bellas preview clip where Nikki Bella inquires about having a baby past the age of 35.
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Responds to Fan Calling Out ‘Right Wing Shirts’ Worn on The Last Ride
- Kevin Owens, Jericho, Austin Aries, Court Bauer, Impact Wrestling, EVOLVE, Meltzer, Fans, Others Remember Larry Csonka
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992