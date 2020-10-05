wrestling / News

Natalya Teases Training With A Mystery Person

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Natalya teased that she was training with someone but couldn’t reveal who it was. This was in addition to her husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Dr. Tom Prichard.

She wrote: “Finished a wrestling practice in our ring… @TJWilson ran our practice with “Dr Tom” @drtomprichard man in the middle drills. Forgot how much I love/hate those drills! So much fun … wish I could tell you who i trained with!!

