wrestling / News
Natalya Teases Training With A Mystery Person
October 5, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Natalya teased that she was training with someone but couldn’t reveal who it was. This was in addition to her husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Dr. Tom Prichard.
She wrote: “Finished a wrestling practice in our ring… @TJWilson ran our practice with “Dr Tom” @drtomprichard man in the middle drills. Forgot how much I love/hate those drills! So much fun … wish I could tell you who i trained with!!”
Finished a wrestling practice in our ring… @TJWilson ran our practice with “Dr Tom” @drtomprichard man in the middle drills. Forgot how much I love/hate those drills! So much fun … wish I could tell you who i trained with!!
🙏😉💞🤼♀️
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jack Gallagher Releases Statement on Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him During #SpeakingOut Movement
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania VII Blindfold Match Between Rick Martel And Jake Roberts, Martel Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame
- Roman Reigns On Biggest Lessons He’s Learned From The Rock, Wanting To Be Rock’s Opponent For Potential WWE Return
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match