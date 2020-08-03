Natalya Thanks Kairi Sane In New Column For Ottawa Sun

Natalya has written a new column for the Ottawa Sun in which she pays tribute to Kairi Sane, who left WWE last month. You can find the entire column here.

Here’s an excerpt: “It’s been such a challenging time in the world for everyone. I also think that it’s unprecedented times like these that give us a lot of clarity about what is truly important to us. Whether it’s family, career, health or the desire to reach new goals in our lives, we must strive to do what makes our hearts happy. We will miss you, Kairi. Thank you for sharing your journey with us and giving back to our women’s division in the way that you have. We appreciate you and can’t wait to see what your next voyage is!“