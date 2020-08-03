wrestling / News
Natalya Thanks Kairi Sane In New Column For Ottawa Sun
August 3, 2020 | Posted by
Natalya has written a new column for the Ottawa Sun in which she pays tribute to Kairi Sane, who left WWE last month. You can find the entire column here.
Here’s an excerpt: “It’s been such a challenging time in the world for everyone. I also think that it’s unprecedented times like these that give us a lot of clarity about what is truly important to us. Whether it’s family, career, health or the desire to reach new goals in our lives, we must strive to do what makes our hearts happy. We will miss you, Kairi. Thank you for sharing your journey with us and giving back to our women’s division in the way that you have. We appreciate you and can’t wait to see what your next voyage is!“
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says He Shouldn’t Be Included In List Of Greatest Elbow Drops, Comes With Nickname For Bayley’s Summer
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Continually Changing Plans for Upcoming WWE Draft
- Hornswoggle On Spending Seven Hours Under the Ring Once, Falling Asleep and Missing His Queue For Undertaker Spot
- Vickie Guerrero Discusses What She Thought of Vince McMahon and The Undertaker Backstage in WWE