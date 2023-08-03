– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed wanting to see Charlotte Flair show some vulnerability at some point in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Natalya on Charlotte Flair: “I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don’t look at Charlotte and I don’t go, ‘Wow, she’s got a lot of weaknesses.’ But, for me, from a fan’s standpoint, I think the one thing we haven’t seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable.”

On the benefits of a character showing vulnerability: “I think there’s something character-driven about being vulnerable, and I know it’s not easy for everyone to go to that place. Because when I think of Charlotte, I think strong, I think she’s empowered. She’s the most decorated Women’s Champion of all time, but what would it be like, from the audience’s point of view, to see her really, really, really vulnerable?”

On Charlotte Flair not having that type of moment yet: “I haven’t seen her knocked down on her a** where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is she gonna get up?’ It’s a different side, it’s a different take, it’s a different perspective. As part of the audience, I would love to see her in a moment where we don’t know what’s next. That sort of thing. A little bit more like we tear down that fourth wall, because I think she’s so wildly talented, but it’s just that one area.”