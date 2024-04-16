Natalya Thinks Jade Cargill Has ‘It’ Factor

– During an interview with Big Show with Rusic & Rose, Natalya discussed the “it factor” of Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on Jade Cargill: “With Jade, I think she has something you can’t find and you can’t teach it. It’s in you. I feel like she has that ‘it’ factor. She walks out there [and] she’s got a presence. She walks through an airport, she’s got a presence…She commands a room. She’s got confidence. And I think it’s so important for little girls and little boys, everywhere around the world, to know that it’s all inside them.”

On Cargill’s confidence: “Everything they want to achieve, all their dreams, all their hopes, everything they can dream of, it’s inside of them. And when you see that confidence in Jade Cargill, it makes everybody else want to be more confident. And it makes everyone else go ‘Damn, I want to walk into a room and have that same energy.’ It’s made me want to be more confident. It’s just truly believing in yourself.”

Jade Cargill recently made her WWE in-ring debut earlier this month at WrestleMania 40. She teamed with Bianca Belair and Naomi, beating Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.