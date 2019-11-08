Natalya Thinks There Will Be Another Evolution PPV

In an interview with Talk Sport, Natalya gave her thoughts on the possibility of a second WWE Evolution PPV, which she thinks will eventually happen. The last all-female PPV happened last year, but there hasn’t been an announcement of one for 2019. Here are highlights:

When she found out she was having a match at Crown Jewel: “I found out for sure we were going to do the match at the press conference before Crown Jewel. And, for me, knowing that we were going to make history, it was just life-changing. The moment I found out on Wednesday night, I knew it was going to be something special and something we wouldn’t be able to fully wrap our heads around for years to come.”

On if WWE wanting her for the match: “Yeah, it makes me so proud that they wanted me to be apart of that first match. I feel like I’ve been expressing it too that I want to be apart of that first women’s match in Saudi Arabia. They second WWE announced the partnership with Saudi Arabia I said ‘I want to be apart of that match’.”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to the match: “Vince was extremely happy. We had a camera crew back there and I hugged Fit Finlay – the producer of the match – and I hugged my husband (TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd)… Lana was back there, we gave her a hug because she was the other girl on the show, Lacey and I hugged each other and it was just a really great moment where we felt we finally did it. I know that WWE fought really hard for this match. They fought really, really, really hard to make this match happen and as I said before: we were ready for it, WWE was ready for it, Saudi Arabia was ready for it and people all over the world were ready for it. And all of that readiness made all the difference.”

On another Evolution PPV: “I would love to have another Evolution. I definitely think it’s around the corner. WWE surprises us with a lot of great things that come unexpectedly, like the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, the first-ever Women’s main event at WrestleMania and the first-ever Women’s match in Saudi Arabia. So I think there are some incredible opportunities coming up for the girls and I absolutely, 100 percent know for a fact that there is an Evolution 2 right around the corner.”