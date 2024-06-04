Natalya Says It’s ‘Time For a Change’ Following Loss On WWE Raw

Natalya teased a new direction on this week’s Raw after losing a match to Kiana James. James picked up a win over Natalya in her main roster in-ring debut on tonight’s show, and Natalya appeared in a backstage segment after where Sonya Deville approached her.

Deville asked Natalya if she would like to talk and Natalya used Owen Hart’s catch phrase, noting, “Enough is enough, it’s time for a change.”