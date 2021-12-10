Natalya On Toni Storm’s Potential: ‘I Think She’s Such a Special Talent’

Natalya was recently interviewed on WWE’s The Bump, and she discussed Toni Storm’s potential in WWE, why she thinks Storm could become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, and much more. Here’s what Natalya had to say (via Fightful):

Natalya on Toni Storm naming her as one of her dream matches and Storm’s potential in WWE: “Toni, to me, I think she’s such a special talent. She’s somebody that when I see her and when I look at her body of work, even going back to her work Japan before she was ever with WWE, she’s somebody that has passion. She loves this. She wants this on her tombstone and I know not everybody has that and maybe it’s a detriment sometimes, but I love when I meet people, especially women that I can compete against that have passion and work ethic and ideas and a vision. She’s also humble. She’s a nice person. She’s somebody that’s so sweet and likeable. Her etiquette is just — she’s just great to be around but also, for me, I’m already thinking in my head about the magic that we can make in the ring. So I hope Toni is ready for me to kick her a**.”

On why she thinks Storm could become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion: “I would say to Toni, ‘Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.’ As Charlotte’s touted, she’s the dirtiest player in the game, and Toni is really going to have to stay on her toes, but it is possible and it’s always impossible until it’s done and I think Toni Storm can become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. I absolutely do.”