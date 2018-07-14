Natalya Discusses How Training With Men in the Dungeon Made Her Tougher, Explains How Her Dad Was Protective Over Her Joining the Business

– The UK Sun recently interviewed WWE Superstar Natalya, and she discussed training in the Dungeon. Below are some highlights.

Natalya on how she could usually only train with other men in the Dungeon: “There was only one other girl in there with me and about 25 different guys coming in and out over the years. So for the most part there were only men to train with. We got treated all the same. I’m grateful for those days because nothing was handed to me – it made me stronger. Training with men made me tougher.”

Natalya on training with Harry Smith: “Harry is 6’5” and he was one of my first training partners. It was like a chihuahua wrestling a great dane! I had to learn to stand on my own two feet. When I look back, it’s helped me so much. There’s nothing I can’t get through in WWE.”

Natalya on wrestling surrounding her whole life: “I’ve been surrounded by wrestling my entire life with my uncles and my dad. My grandfather had a wrestling ring on his lawn as well as the Dungeon in his basement. I couldn’t imagine a day in my life where I wouldn’t talk or think about wrestling – or get in the ring. There wasn’t anything else in my life I ever dreamt about doing.”

Natalya on how her dad Jim Neidhart was very protective of her: “He was very protective. I have two sisters and he didn’t want us in the ring. When he was competing, there wasn’t a prominent women’s division. He came from a different era and he didn’t want us to get hurt. Females become more dominant in WWE with Trish Stratus and Lita, but it wasn’t until he saw me have my first match… he’s been my biggest fan ever since.”