Natalya Talks Training With Miyu Yamashita, Says She’s “Awesome”

In advance of her upcoming match with Zoey Stark on June 5th’s WWE Raw, Natalya tweeted a video clip of a training session with Miyu Yamashita. Natalya expressed her appreciation to Yamashita for her assistance, stating:

Elsewhere, Natalya spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about working with Yamashita and was quoted saying, “She’s been awesome and she’s very open to learning! I love wrestling with her!”

I’m not sure why these women want to train with me after the last week I’ve had, but I’m so grateful to you @miyu_tjp for coming to my ring and pushing me through some battle wounds. Next week against Zoey on Raw will be a litmus test. Forward is forward— pic.twitter.com/Z4bbVZNHU1 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 1, 2023