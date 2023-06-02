wrestling / News
Natalya Talks Training With Miyu Yamashita, Says She’s “Awesome”
In advance of her upcoming match with Zoey Stark on June 5th’s WWE Raw, Natalya tweeted a video clip of a training session with Miyu Yamashita. Natalya expressed her appreciation to Yamashita for her assistance, stating:
I’m not sure why these women want to train with me after the last week I’ve had, but I’m so grateful to you @miyu_tjp for coming to my ring and pushing me through some battle wounds. Next week against Zoey on Raw will be a litmus test. Forward is forward—
Elsewhere, Natalya spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about working with Yamashita and was quoted saying, “She’s been awesome and she’s very open to learning! I love wrestling with her!”
You can see the original social media posts below.
I’m not sure why these women want to train with me after the last week I’ve had, but I’m so grateful to you @miyu_tjp for coming to my ring and pushing me through some battle wounds. Next week against Zoey on Raw will be a litmus test. Forward is forward— pic.twitter.com/Z4bbVZNHU1
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 1, 2023
When speaking with Natalya we asked her about her training with Miyu Yamashita:
“She’s been awesome and she’s very open to learning! I love wrestling with her!” pic.twitter.com/hp4FHluyx6
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk and Ace Steel Reportedly Involved With Creative For AEW Collision
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent