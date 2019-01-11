Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Pays Tribute to Jim Neidhart and Gene Okerlund, The Rock Recipe From WWE Cookbook

January 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya WWE

– Natalya posted to Instagram to pay tribute to her father Jim Neidhart and Gene Okerlund with a throwback photo. You can see the pic below. Neidhart passed away in August of last year, while Okerlund died last week.

PWInsider has an exclusive recipe from the upcoming WWE Cookbook, which is set to release on March 19th. You can see the recipe for The Rock’s “Jabroni Macaroni Salad” at the link.

article topics :

Gene Okerlund, Jim Neidhart, Natalya, WWE, WWE Cookbook, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading