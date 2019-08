Natalya vs. Becky Lynch At Summerslam Is Now A Submission Match, Updated Card

WWE has announced that the RAW Women’s Title match between champion Becky Lynch and challenger Natalya at Summerslam is now a submission match. The event happens on Sunday from thet Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Here’s the updated card:

* WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya (Submission Match)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

* United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

* Bray Wyatt (as The Fiend) vs. Finn Balor

* Shane McMahon vs. Kevin OWens (if Owens loses, he will quit WWE)

* Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz

* Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

* Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair