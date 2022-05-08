Natalya vs. Cora Jade Set for This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE.com has confirmed that Natalya will face Cora Jade in a one-on-one matchup for this Tuesday’s (May 10) episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Cora Jade looks to prove herself after beating Nattie in a recent tag team matchup. You can see the full announcement below:

Cora Jade looks to prove she belongs with the best in one-on-one showdown with Natalya

Cora Jade may have won her tag team match against Natalya, but according to The BOAT that doesn’t prove a thing. Jade’s true test will be a one-on-one match with the future WWE Hall of Famer.

This showdown has been a long time coming ever since Natalya announced her presence on NXT 2.0 by slapping Jade in the Sharpshooter, putting an abrupt end to Jade’s adoration for her favorite WWE Superstar growing up.

Can Jade prove to The BOAT that she belongs at the top of the Women’s Division? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!