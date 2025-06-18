Natalya Says She Wanted To Work With Kali Armstrong on WWE EVOLVE, Doesn’t Know Which Version Will Show Up

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Natalya teased a possible match with WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong and said she wanted to work with her. The two had a brief altercation last month when Natalya presented her with the belt.

She said: “I love doing EVOLVE. It’s something I asked Triple H if I could do. He reached out to the people at NXT, and of course, Shawn Michaels is very heavily involved with EVOLVE, and Kali is somebody that I really want to work with. I think she’s going to be working with…I’m not sure if she’s going to be working with Natalya or Nattie. I have to figure out which girl she’s going to meet. If she contiues to keep up her bitchy attitude, she might meet Nattie.“