Natalya Wants to Have Chris Bey as a Guest in the Dungeon

– During a recent appearance on Counted Out With Mike and Tyler, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed TNA wrestlers coming out to the Dungeon and also wanting to have the injured wrestler, Chris Bey, as a guest as well. Bey is currently recovering after suffering a devastating neck injury last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on TNA wrestlers visiting the Dungeon: “This past week, we had a bunch of people from TNA come in that were amazing. Masha [Slamovich], Ace [Austin], Jason Hotch. They were in. One of my next goals, and I feel this very strongly, I would absolutely love to have Chris Bey as a guest in the Dungeon. To have him come down. I told him, not only is the invite there, but that’s something TJ [Wilson] and I want to happen very much.”

On Chris Bey: “To have Chris come down and step through the ropes in the Dungeon and do what he loves again on his road to recovery. Chris Bey has been a massive inspiration for our Dungeon students. His perseverance has pushed everybody to be their absolute best. He’s a massive source of inspiration for us. That’s the next goal, to get Chris Bey in there.”

As previously reported, Chris Bey recently shared a video showing him standing up and walking under his own power after he was temporarily paralyzed due to his injury.